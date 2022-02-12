Whip up some love, Valentine's weekend specials in Hyderabad 

The way to the heart is through the stomach. This Valentine’s weekend, express your love with these adorable, easy-to-make treats
Triple Pudding
Ingredients
- 360 gm eggless sponge cake
- 4 cups mixed fruit, chopped
- 2 cups whole milk
- 4.3 tbsp custard powder
- 4.3 tbsp warm whole milk
- 6 tbsp sugar
- 6 tbsp mango puree
- 1 cup low-fat cream
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
Method
● In a double boiler, melt the butter and stir in the chocolate until smooth and melted. Take the bowl out of the pot and place it on a heat-proof surface
● In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk and 1/3 cup of the sugar to a boil
● In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining two-thirds cup sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt
● Eggs, egg yolks and cream should all be whisked in. Gradually whisk in half of the heated milk mixture and pour the remaining milk mixture into the pot, stirring continuously
● Bring to a boil, stirring frequently and scraping the pan’s sides. Reduce to a low heat and let it bubble for 30 seconds. Turn off the heat
● In a medium-sized mixing basin, strain the pudding through a sieve. Combine the melted chocolate, rum and vanilla extract
● Fill six jars or dishes with the pudding. Wrap each of these in cling wrap, pressing it firmly against the surface and piercing it several times with a knife. (Avoid this if you want your pudding to form the skin)
● Allow the pudding to turn lukewarm before refrigerating it. Chill for at least 2 hours
● Remove the plastic wrap and garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
● Pro tip: Refrigerate the pudding for up to three days before serving
Love Passion
Ingredients
- 45 ml gin
- 10 ml lemon juice
- 15 ml rose prattle syrup
- 15 ml simple syrup
- 60 ml sparkled water
Method
● Add gin, rose syrup, simple syrup and lime juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well for 45 seconds
● Pour cocktail with round safe ice into a glass and top up with sparkled water
● Garnish with strawberry, rosemary or watermelons cut into the shape of a heart
(Mixologist Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, Gourmet Bar - Novotel Hyderabad Airport)
Dry Fruit Custard
Ingredients
- 5-6 tbsp custard powder
- 1 litre full fat milk
- ¼ cup sugar
- 5 tbsp condensed milk
- ½ cup almond
- ½ cup cashew
- ¼ cup walnut
Method
● Bring the milk to a boil while stirring constantly. Decrease it to 3/4 of the quantity
● In 2 tbsp of cold milk, add 2-3 tbsp custard powder. Gently stir it into the condensed milk
● Add sugar and stir gently for 5 minutes before turning off the heat
● Mix in the chopped dried fruits
● Garnish with dried fruits and saffron. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours
Apricot Delight
Ingredients
- 200 gm dry apricots
- 1 cup sugar
- 500 ml milk
- 1 tbsp custard powder
- For custard:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup whipped cream
- 1/2tsp vanilla essence
- For decoration:10-12 cherry
Method
● Soak apricots in water for 6-7 hours
● De-seed them and boil the fruit in 1 cup of water
● Once the apricots turn tender, add sugar. It will thicken to the consistency of a chutney
● Turn off the heat and let it cool
For vanilla custard
● Bring the milk to a boil and reduce it to 3/4th of the original quantity. Add sugar and reduce it further
● Combine the custard powder and cold milk in another bowl. Add the boiling milk and stir thoroughly to avoid lumps
● Add the vanilla essence
● Strain the milk through a sieve, reserving the remaining milk in a clear film
● In small serving cups, stack the apricots first, then the custard and finally the whipped cream
● Garnish with cherry and serve chilled
Dry Fruit Malai
Ingredients
- 2 bowls malai/fresh cream
- 1/2 cup (or as per taste) powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp milk
- 1 small apple, finely chopped
- 1 small banana, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tsp slit almond
- 1 tsp slit cashew
- 1 tsp slit pistachio
Method
● Whisk the malai for a few seconds. Mix in the powdered sugar till it dissolves. Add the milk and stir well
● Coarsely grind the apple, banana, cardamom powder, almond, cashew and pistachio in a food processor. Mix this in the milk
Flame of Love
Ingredients
- 30ml gin
- 30ml rum
- 15ml lime
- 30ml berry puree
- ‘Fire’ lime cup
Method
● Mix all the ingredients well
● Shake and pour with ice in a vintage margarita glass
● Garnish with a berry and the lime cup
(The Bar - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre)
Love Bites
Ingredients :
- 3 tbsp ghee/brown butter
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 cup milk powder
- 1/4 cup fine sugar
- 1-3 tbsp rose syrup
- 2 tbsp pistachios, coarsely chopped
Method
● Heat the ghee in a saucepan. If using butter, heat until it melts and turns pale golden
● Add the whole milk and bring to a low boil. Keep stirring to prevent the bottom from scorching
● Once the milk begins to bubble, add the milk powder in increments, stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Continue to stir for another 2-3 minutes on a low burner
● Add the sugar and rose syrup, continue to stir over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until the mixture forms a ball/dough and the ghee begins to separate from the pan
● Transfer on to a greased plate/pan that has been oiled. With the back of a spoon or spatula, spread and smooth
● Sprinkle with nuts and gently press with a spatula. Set it aside for about 2 hours
● Once the Love Bites have hardened, cut them into a heart shapes
(VH Suresh, executive chef, Platform 65, Kompally)