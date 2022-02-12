Whip up some love, Valentine's weekend specials in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

The way to the heart is through the stomach. This Valentine’s weekend, express your love with these adorable, easy-to-make treats

Triple Pudding

Ingredients

360 gm eggless sponge cake

4 cups mixed fruit, chopped

2 cups whole milk

4.3 tbsp custard powder

4.3 tbsp warm whole milk

6 tbsp sugar

6 tbsp mango puree

1 cup low-fat cream

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Method

● In a double boiler, melt the butter and stir in the chocolate until smooth and melted. Take the bowl out of the pot and place it on a heat-proof surface

● In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk and 1/3 cup of the sugar to a boil

● In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining two-thirds cup sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt

● Eggs, egg yolks and cream should all be whisked in. Gradually whisk in half of the heated milk mixture and pour the remaining milk mixture into the pot, stirring continuously

● Bring to a boil, stirring frequently and scraping the pan’s sides. Reduce to a low heat and let it bubble for 30 seconds. Turn off the heat

● In a medium-sized mixing basin, strain the pudding through a sieve. Combine the melted chocolate, rum and vanilla extract

● Fill six jars or dishes with the pudding. Wrap each of these in cling wrap, pressing it firmly against the surface and piercing it several times with a knife. (Avoid this if you want your pudding to form the skin)

● Allow the pudding to turn lukewarm before refrigerating it. Chill for at least 2 hours

● Remove the plastic wrap and garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

● Pro tip: Refrigerate the pudding for up to three days before serving

Love Passion

Ingredients

45 ml gin

10 ml lemon juice

15 ml rose prattle syrup

15 ml simple syrup

60 ml sparkled water

Method

● Add gin, rose syrup, simple syrup and lime juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well for 45 seconds

● Pour cocktail with round safe ice into a glass and top up with sparkled water

● Garnish with strawberry, rosemary or watermelons cut into the shape of a heart

(Mixologist Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, Gourmet Bar - Novotel Hyderabad Airport)

Dry Fruit Custard

Ingredients

5-6 tbsp custard powder

1 litre full fat milk

¼ cup sugar

5 tbsp condensed milk

½ cup almond

½ cup cashew

¼ cup walnut

Method

● Bring the milk to a boil while stirring constantly. Decrease it to 3/4 of the quantity

● In 2 tbsp of cold milk, add 2-3 tbsp custard powder. Gently stir it into the condensed milk

● Add sugar and stir gently for 5 minutes before turning off the heat

● Mix in the chopped dried fruits

● Garnish with dried fruits and saffron. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours

Apricot Delight

Ingredients

200 gm dry apricots

1 cup sugar

500 ml milk

1 tbsp custard powder

For custard:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup whipped cream

1/2tsp vanilla essence

For decoration:10-12 cherry

Method

● Soak apricots in water for 6-7 hours

● De-seed them and boil the fruit in 1 cup of water

● Once the apricots turn tender, add sugar. It will thicken to the consistency of a chutney

● Turn off the heat and let it cool

For vanilla custard

● Bring the milk to a boil and reduce it to 3/4th of the original quantity. Add sugar and reduce it further

● Combine the custard powder and cold milk in another bowl. Add the boiling milk and stir thoroughly to avoid lumps

● Add the vanilla essence

● Strain the milk through a sieve, reserving the remaining milk in a clear film

● In small serving cups, stack the apricots first, then the custard and finally the whipped cream

● Garnish with cherry and serve chilled

Dry Fruit Malai

Ingredients

2 bowls malai/fresh cream

1/2 cup (or as per taste) powdered sugar

2 tbsp milk

1 small apple, finely chopped

1 small banana, finely chopped

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp slit almond

1 tsp slit cashew

1 tsp slit pistachio

Method

● Whisk the malai for a few seconds. Mix in the powdered sugar till it dissolves. Add the milk and stir well

● Coarsely grind the apple, banana, cardamom powder, almond, cashew and pistachio in a food processor. Mix this in the milk

Flame of Love

Ingredients

30ml gin

30ml rum

15ml lime

30ml berry puree

‘Fire’ lime cup

Method

● Mix all the ingredients well

● Shake and pour with ice in a vintage margarita glass

● Garnish with a berry and the lime cup

(The Bar - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre)

Love Bites

Ingredients :

3 tbsp ghee/brown butter

1/2 cup whole milk

1 cup milk powder

1/4 cup fine sugar

1-3 tbsp rose syrup

2 tbsp pistachios, coarsely chopped

Method

● Heat the ghee in a saucepan. If using butter, heat until it melts and turns pale golden

● Add the whole milk and bring to a low boil. Keep stirring to prevent the bottom from scorching

● Once the milk begins to bubble, add the milk powder in increments, stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Continue to stir for another 2-3 minutes on a low burner

● Add the sugar and rose syrup, continue to stir over low heat for 8-10 minutes or until the mixture forms a ball/dough and the ghee begins to separate from the pan

● Transfer on to a greased plate/pan that has been oiled. With the back of a spoon or spatula, spread and smooth

● Sprinkle with nuts and gently press with a spatula. Set it aside for about 2 hours

● Once the Love Bites have hardened, cut them into a heart shapes

(VH Suresh, executive chef, Platform 65, Kompally)