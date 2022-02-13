STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ESI orderly dies by suicide consuming an unidentified drug

Mulapathi Manikanta, a contract employee working at the ESI Hospital at Erragadda, died by suicide on Saturday after injecting himself with an unidentified drug.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

According to the police, 22-year-old Manikanta was a resident of Ravindranagar Colony, Sanathnagar and was working as a Nursing Orderly in the ESI Hospital at Erragadda. Earlier, his mother M Padmaja had worked in the same position for four years and had got her son the job six months ago. 
Based on Padmaja’s complaint, a case was registered at SR Nagar police station. 

