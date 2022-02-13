ESI orderly dies by suicide consuming an unidentified drug

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mulapathi Manikanta, a contract employee working at the ESI Hospital at Erragadda, died by suicide on Saturday after injecting himself with an unidentified drug.

According to the police, 22-year-old Manikanta was a resident of Ravindranagar Colony, Sanathnagar and was working as a Nursing Orderly in the ESI Hospital at Erragadda. Earlier, his mother M Padmaja had worked in the same position for four years and had got her son the job six months ago.

Based on Padmaja’s complaint, a case was registered at SR Nagar police station.