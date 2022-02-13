STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loan sharks fuel suicide of youth in Hyderabad's Amberpet

In yet another incident involving online micro loan apps, harassment by online loan sharks has claimed the life of a youngster at Amberpet. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident involving online micro loan apps, harassment by online loan sharks has claimed the life of a youngster at Amberpet. M Naresh (28), who worked as a security guard for a private agency, hanged himself at his home, said police. 

Naresh who was addicted to online gaming, slipped into a financial crisis and to overcome the crisis, he availed loans from the instant loan apps. As repayment was delayed, he was allegedly harassed, forcing him to take his life. 

Based on a complaint from his family members, a case has been registered at Amberpet police station. Police said they are verifying his mobile phone and also bank accounts to ascertain the loan details and also the reasons behind the suicide. 

Harassment from these online loan sharks has so far claimed more than 10 lives in different parts of Telangana since 2020. They have been accused of using intimidating tactics to recover the loans.

According to the police, Naresh, a resident of DD Colony of Amberpet, has been into online gaming for a long time. While he was looking for ways to come out of the crisis, he found an ad offering instant loans. He immediately approached the organisers and availed a loan. As he delayed repayment, the organisers started harassing him. Unable to bear the same, he took his life on Friday.

