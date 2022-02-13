Over 200 people take part in water bird census across Telengana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ascertain the population of native as well as migratory water birds in the State, a bird census was held on Saturday. Nearly 200 people, including students, volunteers of many NGOs and those from conservation committees, visited major lakes and waterbodies for this purpose.

The census was aimed at finding the numerical size of water bird populations to describe change in numbers and distribution of these populations, and to identify wetlands of international importance. The information will assist in protection and management of waterbird populations through international conventions, national legislation and other means. The census was also meant to increase public awareness on issues related to wetland and water bird conservation.

What makes this year’s census special is the participation of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) and Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBDB) for the first time. The census was held across the country simultaneously.