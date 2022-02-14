Hyderabad to host 2- day Global Summit on Museums

By Express News Service

EXPRESS: A 2-day Global Summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in Hyderabad on February 15 and16.

In this virtual summit, participants from Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, apart from India will be taking part. Approximately 2,300 people have already registered to attend the event, which is open to the public.

The summit is being organized under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture and Toursim, G Kishan Reddy.

“Over the last 7 years, there has been a renewed focus to construct new museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as digital, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation”, the Minister added.

The online summit will encompass four broad themes: Architecture and Functional Needs; Management; Collections (including Curation & Conservation practices) and Education and Audience Engagement.