Passenger detained at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Sunday seized 248 grams of gold worth Rs 12.74 lakh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.

Customs officials said that they had received credible information that a passenger on a flight from Saudi would be attempting to smuggle the gold.

Acting on the tip-off, the Customs officials detained the passenger who arrived at the RGIA from Jeddah by Saudi airlines flight SV 754. The officials seized from him three gold bangles and bits of gol dd concealed in his baggage. Further investigation is on, they said.

