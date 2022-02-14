STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sarojini Naidu’s 143rd birth anniversary marked with permanent fixture of her poem on Tank Bund

She would sit by the lake for inspiration and some of her best poems were penned on its pristine banks.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

HMDA displays Sarojini Naidu’s poem “The Hussain Saagar” on the Tank Bund road in Hyderabad to commemorate her 143rd birth anniversary | RVK RAO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To commemorate the 143rd birth anniversary of Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has displayed her poem ‘The Hussain Saagar’ on the Tank Bund road where it will be a permanent fixture.

‘’To commemorate her love for and close association with Hyderabad, we have displayed her poem “Hussain Saagar” @Tank-Bund’’, MAUD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

Asif Ali Khan, an architect, writer and heritage enthusiast, had earlier taken to twitter quoting the poem of Sarojini Naidu, requesting Arvind Kumar to inscribe the poem on a plaque and instal it at a suitable place on the Tank Bund, so that people could admire the beauty of the lake, just the way Naidu has described it. Arvind Kumar assured that he would do the needful. In her book ‘The Bird of Time’ published in 1912, Sarojini Naidu had described the lake as a reflection of her soul and had penned “The Hussain Sagar”.

She would sit by the lake for inspiration and some of her best poems were penned on its pristine banks. In the poem, she says that the lake is so devoted to her lover, the wind, that she is indifferent to the advances of her admirers. A century later, people still relate to those poems and writings, as Hussain Sagar continues to make love blossom, immortalising the memories of those who frequent it.

An acclaimed poetess, the freedom fighter played several key roles, was born and brought up in Hyderabad. No poet in English has ever described Hyderabad, its history, culture, traditions, customs, people and nobility as vividly as Sarojini Naidu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nightingale of India Sarojini Naidu The Hussain Saagar
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp