32-yr-old dies in hospital, a day after immolation bid

A man, Hari Anil, who set himself afire over an issue of encroachment of a private land at Saidabad on Sunday, succumbed to burns on Monday.

Published: 15th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, Hari Anil, who set himself afire over an issue of encroachment of a private land at Saidabad on Sunday, succumbed to burns on Monday. Anil, 32, received third degree burns and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General  Hospital, the police said.  Anil immolated himself late on Sunday night and was rushed to hospital for medical assistance. Police said that the land in dispute belongs to Raudri Cooperative Housing Society Limited. A few locals were trying to encroach into the land. Protesting against by the same matter, Anil immolated himself.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

