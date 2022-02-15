Cow vigilantes attack businessman, 2 friends in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of youngsters claiming to be cow vigilantes attacked a businessman and his friends at Nacharam of Rachakonda commissionerate, suspecting that they were smuggling cattle. The accused identified as Sriram Kumar Joshi, Rajput Purohit, Najeeramdeva Singh and Pavan Kumar intercepted the car in which the victim Mohd Akber Pasha and his friends Mohan Nayak, Venu and Narender were travelling in.

The four attackers asked Akber Pasha about a certain DCM van in which cattle were allegedly being transported in illegally. According to the police, Pasha started for Hyderabad from Jangaon on Monday morning. En route in Bibinagar, he picked up his friends as well.

When they reached Nacharam, a group of unknown persons in a car intercepted their vehicle. They first damaged the vehicle, dragged out Pasha, and started abusing and attacking him. When his friends came out to rescue him, the group abused and attacked them as well. A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the attackers, police said.