Good news! Hyderabad's annual trade fair Numaish to resume from Feb 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s popular annual trade fair All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, which was abruptly shut down a day after inauguration due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, will reopen from February 25.

Aditya Margam, Secretary of, Exhibition Society, the body responsible for conducting it, announced the resumption of the 81st edition of Numaish from February 25.It will be open to the public from 4 pm to 10.30 pm on weekdays and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends.

‘’With the impact of Omicron variant reducing significantly and subsequent resumption of all normal activities, the Exhibition Society has received permission from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to resume Numaish from February 25,’’ Aditya said.

The 45-day-long exhibition, which was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on January 1, was shut down the very next day. Initially, the authorities announced that they are suspending the exhibition till January 10, based on the instructions of Hyderabad Police.

After a review of the situation, the authorities cancelled the fair in view of the orders issued by the State government banning public gatherings. The Health Department has already announced that the third phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is over.