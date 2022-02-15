Hyderabad to host 2-day global summit on museums

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 2-day global summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ being organised by Union Ministry of Culture will begin in Hyderabad today. Apart from India, this virtual event will see participation from Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. Approximately 2,300 people have already registered for this event, which is open to public.

The summit is being organized as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the event. The minister said, “Over the last seven years, there has been a renewed focus on constructing new museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation.” The online summit will encompass four broad themes: Architecture and Functional Needs; Management; Collections and Education; and Audience Engagement.

