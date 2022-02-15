Major fire at chemical factory in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at a chemical company on the city outskirts at Rampally in Keesara police station limits on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident. Suspected electrical short-circuit led to the fire, the police said. On noticing the fire, the workers at the chemical factory ran to safety. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The fire was brought under within two hours, officials said. An investigation is on, they said.