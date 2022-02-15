Missing Hyderabad teen found dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, the body of a 17-year-old teenager who went missing from home, was found in a pool of blood at Jeedimetla under the Cyberabad police commissionerate jurisdiction.

While mystery shrouds the girl's death, police found CCTV footage near the spot, which showed the girl walking alone and nobody accompanying her.

Police said that prima facie, the incident looks like a suicide, however, all angles are being probed into. "From the footage, it is clear that she was alone when she walked to the spot. We are also probing if she had met someone at the building. (The dead) body has been shifted for postmortem examination, which will reveal if there was any sexual assault on the girl," K Purushotham, ACP Balanagar said.

The girl who was living in Jeedimetla's Subash Nagar stopped going to school long ago and used to stay at home. Her parents told the police that she had not many friends and that she rarely moved out. She was also not using a mobile phone.

The girl was at home the whole day on Monday. At around 10 pm, when her parents and siblings were busy with their work, she was watching television. She went missing after that. Her family members searched the surrounding areas for her in vain and lodged a missing complaint.

A case was registered and teams were deputed to trace the girl.

Meanwhile, at around 2 am on Tuesday, the watchman of an under-construction building, located around 500 meters from the girl's house, alerted police about a girl's dead body in the building premises. Police rushed to the spot and informed the girl's parents, who identified the dead body.

While parents also did not express suspicion on anyone, police are probing all angles. The missing case is being altered to a suspicious death case.