Union minister Kishan Reddy challenges KCR to public debate on achievements of Modi govt

Reddy spoke at length on each and every objection raised by the Chief Minister on the Union Budget 2022-23

Published: 15th February 2022

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the query of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on what has been done during the past 7.5 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has proposed a a public debate at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial near the Public Gardens in the presence of senior journalists -- provided the Chief Minister doesn't use objectionable language during the debate.

Addressing media persons at the BJP office in Nampally on Tuesday, Reddy condemned the Chief Minister for raising suspicion about the surgical strikes in Uri during his press meet on Sunday.

Claiming that the people's trust in the NDA government itself was proof, he reminded that Pakistani government and even the terrorist organisations had confirmed the attack on their soil.

Reddy spoke at length on each and every objection raised by the Chief Minister on the Union Budget 2022-23. He explained that there was an increase in Budget spending this year as compared to last year and not the opposite as being claimed by the Chief Minister.

"Not visiting the secretariat, having no secretariat, having no woman in the cabinet for five years, promoting dynastic politics, not having a dialogue with opposition party representatives and unions, not standing up to his words, suppressing dissent and protests, is this the kind of qualitative change he wants to bring about," Reddy sought to know.

