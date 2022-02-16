ASI forced to suspend Charminar electrification works at MIM’s behest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the foundation of the Charminar was being damaged, AIMIM corporator Syed Sohail Quadri forced the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to stop electrification works of the historical monument on Tuesday.

Installation of a lightning conductor, electrification of minarets and staircases, shifting of the control panel from within the Charminar and installation of a 15 kV generator on the historical monument’s premises were being carried out when Quadri reached the spot along with his party workers.

ASI Hyderabad Circle Director A Smitha Kumar told Express that only the apron flooring earlier laid by ASI was damaged while installing the generator outside. She said that the foundation was five to six metres below the ground. Also, in the past few decades, the GHMC has raised the level of the ground so that the foundation wouldn’t be affected, she added.

However, the AIMIM leader insisted that the party wanted to understand the impact of the ongoing works, forcing the ASI to suspend works for two days.