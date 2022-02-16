STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ASI forced to suspend Charminar electrification works at MIM’s behest

However, the AIMIM leader insisted that the party wanted to understand the impact of the ongoing works, forcing the ASI to suspend works for two days.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Charminar in Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the foundation of the Charminar was being damaged, AIMIM corporator Syed Sohail Quadri forced the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to stop electrification works of the historical monument on Tuesday. 

Installation of a lightning conductor, electrification of minarets and staircases, shifting of the control panel from within the Charminar and installation of a 15 kV generator on the historical monument’s premises were being carried out when Quadri reached the spot along with his party workers. 

ASI Hyderabad Circle Director A Smitha Kumar told Express that only the apron flooring earlier laid by ASI was damaged while installing the generator outside. She said that the foundation was five to six metres below the ground. Also, in the past few decades, the GHMC has raised the level of the ground so that the foundation wouldn’t be affected, she added. 

However, the AIMIM leader insisted that the party wanted to understand the impact of the ongoing works, forcing the ASI to suspend works for two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charminar Hyderabad ASI AIMIM Syed Sohail Quadri
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp