Hyderabad: Money Heist fan leads gang of 5 into extortion & kidnapping, all held 

HYDERABAD: Inspired by the ‘Professor’ from the Money Heist series, an auto driver who is also the brother of a notorious house burglar, formed a gang of five and kidnapped people from his known circle for ransom.

“The accused has been identified as Gunjapogu Suresh, who is also the brother of a notorious house burglar, Gunjapogu Sudhakar. A kidnap case registered on February 6 led to the driver who is also the mastermind behind the kidnap plan. His gang of four and another woman involved in the case is absconding,” said police.

Talking to The New Indian Express, West Zone DCP Joel Davis said, “The accused Suresh targeted people from his known circle and abducted their teenaged kids. He abducted 19-year-old Prashanth from Gudimalkapur and demanded Rs 50,000, teams worked on the case and detected the case with four members taken into custody.”

Suresh was inspired by the Money Heist series. He took on the lead role as the ‘Professor’ and hired others calling them Berlin, Tokyo, Rio and Nairobi just like in the hit show. Shweta Chary, one among his gang, lured people. The gang would then abduct the person and demand ransom.

Pajero used in offences

The DCP said, “In the current case he sought Rs 50,000, whereas, in others, he demanded lakhs. In one case, he demanded Rs 8 lakh but the transaction did not take place. He used the ransom amounts to buy a Pajero and this was the vehicle he used to commit the other offences.”

Suresh would ask his accomplice Shweta to honey trap victims into meeting them.

