Of malts, music & Maximus: A doctor's route to leisure

HYDERABAD: Life for doctors, especially amid an unprecedented pandemic, can stress them out to no length. Waking up to the thought of putting their lives on the line every day has become a way of life. Not to forget the lack of proper, long, well-deserved breaks! All these have cost many docs their physical as well as mental health. From stress, pressure and anxiety to loneliness and exhaustion, they’re having to deal with more than what they’re putting up with.

But, Dr Krishna Reddy Pingle, consultant radiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, has been training his mind and body, and entertaining his soul to get him through it all. Sharing how he unwinds from a busy day at the hospital, he says, “I get out for some fresh air. Just that whiff of clean, green air in the open gives me a sense of detoxification. I take my dog Maximus for a good walk every other day. I enjoy cooking too.”

You’d be mistaken to think the relaxation ends here. Dr Pingle doesn’t wait for his evenings to ‘chill’. “My day starts as early as 6 am. On some days, I look to yoga and the gym to get started, and on Wednesdays and Sundays, it’s golf time that prepares me for the day ahead,” he shares.

Stretching, weights and meditation help him get better at his game. He tells us that lately, he has been thoroughly enjoying his pilate classes. “The basic idea is to keep busy. With so much stress around and prolonged work hours, we badly need to venture outdoors. Keeping the mind occupied is important,” the doc says.

The busy bee doesn’t think twice to head out with his friends to check out the latest restaurant in town. “I love to socialise over good food and wine. I also organise some malt-tasting nights. But nothing beats inviting some friends over for a movie night at home,” he adds. He hopes to start a whisky malt club soon, he tells us.

You might soon come across the doctor taking music lessons. “I’ve always wanted to play the piano, it’s so classy. I also wish to learn another tongue. Spanish is on my mind right now,” he says. Well, to that we say, buena suerte!