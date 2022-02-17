EFLU students to get Korean scholarships

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Korean delegation led by the Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok visited the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The Korean Embassy announced gold medals and scholarships to meritorious students pursuing the Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme.

During the interaction with EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar, the Korean Ambassador appreciated the efforts made to promote not only the teaching and learning of the Korean language but also the efforts made by the university in promoting cultural activities between the two countries through various cultural and academic programmes.

The Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Suresh Chukkapalli, suggested that the university offer certificate programmes in Korean.