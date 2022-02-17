Hyderabad man attacked for protesting against nuisance in locality

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharath Nagar police on Wednesday booked five youths in an attempt to murder case for attacking a private employee who objected to them creating nuisance outside his home late in the night of Tuesday. The complainant, 28-year-old Akbar Malik, identified the attackers as Imran, Ateeq, Micheal, Vikram and Akbar.

In his complaint, Akbar Malik said that five were consuming an intoxicant and were creating a nuisance in the area. When he asked them to behave, they attacked him, fracturing his leg, Inspector Damodar said, quoting the complaint. Akbar Malik was being treated in Osmania Hospital. However, the police are yet to confirm if the youths had indeed consumed an intoxicant. The youths will be produced before a court.

