Hyderabad mystery death: Did teen girl go to meet someone?

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mystery continues to shroud the death of a 17-year-old girl in Jeedimetla on Tuesday. Forensic experts opine that the injuries on her body were due to the fall from a height. Police are probing if the death was a suicide or there was some other person with her on the building at the time of the incident.

Samples collected from her body have also been sent for forensic examination, to verify if the teenager was sexually assaulted. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report for a breakthrough in the case. Meanwhile, locals protested on Wednesday, demanding justice for the victim. On Wednesday, senior police officials of Cyberabad commissionerate along with forensic, Clues team and dog squad scanned the entire scene of crime and collected clues. The samples would also be sent for forensic analysis.

Inquiries so far revealed that the girl did not step out of home for the whole day on Monday. Only at 10 pm, she left home informing her parents that she was going to meet her uncle’s family downstairs. At her uncle’s home, she stayed for around 15 minutes and left saying that she was going back home. But she did not return home.

Was she pushed?

Police have confirmed that she walked till the under-construction building on her own, but are probing if she had met anyone there. On the terrace of the multi-storeyed building, police found her chunni. Police are yet to ascertain if she jumped or was pushed down by some person/persons.The girl’s parents were planning to get her married during the second half of 2022, when she turned 18. Police are also probing the angle if the young girl was being forced into the marriage and therefore ended her life.