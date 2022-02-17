STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad mystery death: Did teen girl go to meet someone?

Police have confirmed that she walked till the under-construction building on her own, but are probing if she had met anyone there. 

Published: 17th February 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mystery continues to shroud the death of a 17-year-old girl in Jeedimetla on Tuesday. Forensic experts opine that the injuries on her body were due to the fall from a height. Police are probing if the death was a suicide or there was some other person with her on the building at the time of the incident. 

Samples collected from her body have also been sent for forensic examination, to verify if the teenager was sexually assaulted. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report for a breakthrough in the case. Meanwhile, locals protested on Wednesday, demanding justice for the victim. On Wednesday, senior police officials of Cyberabad commissionerate along with forensic, Clues team and dog squad scanned the entire scene of crime and collected clues. The samples would also be sent for forensic analysis.

Inquiries so far revealed that the girl did not step out of home for the whole day on Monday. Only at 10 pm, she left home informing her parents that she was going to meet her uncle’s family downstairs. At her uncle’s home, she stayed for around 15 minutes and left saying that she was going back home. But she did not return home.

Was she pushed?

Police have confirmed that she walked till the under-construction building on her own, but are probing if she had met anyone there. On the terrace of the multi-storeyed building, police found her chunni. Police are yet to ascertain if she jumped or was pushed down by some person/persons.The girl’s parents were planning to get her married during the second half of 2022, when she turned 18. Police are also probing the angle if the young girl was being forced into the marriage and therefore ended her life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeedimetla Hyderabad Cyberabad commissionerate Cyberabad
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp