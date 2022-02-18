STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber crook dupes 2 Hyderabad netizens of Rs 17 lakhs through Facebook

After the victim made an investment, he was tricked into investing more as the website displayed his profits were increasing. 

Published: 18th February 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sophisticated cyber fraud, two friends from Amberpet were duped of Rs 17 lakh by a Facebook user. The victims were lured in the name of cryptocurrency investment. One of them had established contact with a person on Facebook, who introduced himself as a UK-based crypto businessman. He persuaded the victim to invest in his venture and promise huge profits. When the victim was convinced, a URL was shared with him that led to a website called ‘Trust Value UK’.

After the victim made an investment, he was tricked into investing more as the website displayed his profits were increasing. Soon, he asked another friend to invest in it. Both of them invested Rs 17 lakh in four instalments. However, they grew suspicious as the number kept increasing everyday but they were not able to withdraw the amount. The fraudster then told them to invest more in order to be able to withdraw it. When the victims asked him to return their money, he switched off his phone and deleted his Facebook account. The cops have launched a detailed probe.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad cyber crime Cyber crime Hyderabad cyber fraud Cyber fraud
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp