STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad citizens cry foul as trucks dump debris at Khajaguda

On Thursday, a group of citizens stopped a tractor which came to dump debris in the rock formation areas, in a bid to possibly level the area.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

A viral video shows drilling of rocks at Khajaguda in Hyderabad

A viral video shows drilling of rocks at Khajaguda in Hyderabad

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no government body coming forward to ensure the upkeep of the Khajaguda rock formations despite a 2019 High Court order asking for the same, the destruction of the natural contours of this space continues. On Thursday, a group of citizens stopped a tractor which came to dump debris in the rock formation areas, in a bid to possibly level the area.

“The truck is entering through the routine entrance and dumping it near the temple site. When we questioned the driver, he said his contractor had asked for the same to be done and he had no further information,” said Ritwik Reddy, a citizen who is part of the Save Khajaguda Rocks campaign.

Citizens suspect that the levelling, by dumping sand and soil up to four feet thereby covering half the rock is being down to create either a public road or a pathway to the local temple located inside the rock formation area.

“HMDA is the body responsible for the site as per the court order. However, they aren’t doing anything. Unless Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authorities and district officials do not get a proper survey done on the extent of land which is in the protected site, this issue will persist,” added Ritwik.

MRO lodges police complaint 

The Gandipet MRO, under whose jurisdiction this HMDA land falls, stated that a police complaint has been filed against three vehicles that were found dumping construction waste in the area on Wednesday. “Based on our complaint, three vehicles with unidentified persons were booked in an FIR at Narsingi police station,” said A Rajashekhar, MRO Gandipet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khajaguda rock Khajaguda Hyderabad Save Khajaguda Rocks
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp