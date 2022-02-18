STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's NIMS hospital can now monitor effects of drugs

In a major boost to healthcare in Telugu states, NIMS Hospital has set up the first Therapeutic Drug Monitoring system.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:27 AM

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to healthcare in Telugu states, NIMS Hospital has set up the first Therapeutic Drug Monitoring system. The drug machine will be able to test and analyse the impact of individual drug dosages on patients, which will help the doctors determine whether to increase/decrease the dose or change the medicine. 

This kind of personalised testing of patients will be highly useful for kidney and liver transplant patients, who often face rejection/toxicity issues as every drug affects different patients differently. A total of 25 key drugs used for such diseases can be tested here. The hospital will be open to taking samples from all parts of the Telugu states.

