LIC IPO: Staffers take out candlelight march in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Opposing the Central Government’s decision to disinvest five per cent of the shares of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), members of the All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) organised a candlelight protest programme in front of LIC Divisional Office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

LIC employees working under Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions took part in the protest. Speaking on the occasion, AIIEA General Secretary Srikanth Mishra urged the employees to intensify agitation against the anti-working class policies of the government. He accused the Central government of trying to disinvest LIC and swindle away the money collected through the IPO.