LIC IPO: Staffers take out candlelight march in Hyderabad

LIC  employees working under Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions took part in the protest. 

Published: 18th February 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Opposing disinvestment in LIC, the All India Insurance Employees Association hold a candlelight protest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the Central Government’s decision to disinvest five per cent of the shares of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), members of the All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) organised a candlelight protest programme in front of LIC Divisional Office in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

LIC  employees working under Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions took part in the protest. Speaking on the occasion, AIIEA General Secretary Srikanth Mishra urged the employees to intensify agitation against the anti-working class policies of the government. He accused the Central government of trying to disinvest LIC and swindle away the money collected through the IPO.

