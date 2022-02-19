Cops seize bullet shells from flyer at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman bound for Bengaluru, was intercepted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday, as empty fired cases of a .32 mm pistol were detected in her hand baggage. During a security check of hand baggage at the domestic security area, CISF personnel detected 95 empty fired cases in the handbag of the passenger, who was with her two children.

It was learnt that the woman’s husband, a businessman, was in possession of a valid licence. The bag which the woman was carrying on Friday, was earlier used by her husband. Without checking, she carried the same bag with her and fired cases were found in it. Police are verifying more details.

