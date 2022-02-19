STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad civic body directed to expedite SNDP works

Don’t wait for Letter of Acceptance from State government as tenders are deemed approved once finalised: KTR

Published: 19th February 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 03:11 AM

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to expedite the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works, the Municipal Administration department has asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to ensure that tenders that have been approved for nala works are taken up immediately without waiting for Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the State government. 

Under SNDP, the State government proposed to carry out works on 52 nala and stormwater drains at an estimated cost of Rs 858 crore. Due to delay in issuing LoA, crucial SNDP works could not be taken up, leading to concerns ahead of arrival of monsoon. 

When the issue was brought to the notice of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, he instructed the GHMC officials that once the tenders are finalised, those should be deemed approved and the works should be taken up immediately.  

According to GHMC officials, the tenders for works costing more than Rs 10 crore once finalised would have to be sent to the CoT for approval. Contractors are required to carry out the works as soon as the LoA is approved and letter is handed over to them. However, getting an LoA letter from CoT is time consuming, resulting in delays. Keeping in view of the ensuing monsoon and to save time, works should be taken up once the tenders are finalised and treated as deemed approved.

Worry over monsoon preparations going awry 
Due to delay in issuing Letter of Acceptance, crucial  Strategic Nala Development Programme works could not be taken up, leading to concerns ahead of arrival of the monsoon. Under SNDP, the State government proposed to carry out works on 52 nala and stormwater drains at an estimated cost of Rs 858 crore

