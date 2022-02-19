Hyderabad's Truckin' Foodie in an all new avatar

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here’s some good news for the fans of Truckin’ Foodie -- they can get burgers, stir-fries and comfort food all year round in the heart of the city. The founders, Apoorva and Deeksha Marur, have opened a new backyard-themed storefront at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills, Road No. 12. The new Truckin Foodie cafe is a much-needed upgrade from the food truck at Yapral and comes with an exhaustive menu.

“Days after we launched the food truck, people gathered at our place and parking became a problem. So, we opened up a drive-in in Yapral. The same happened at Film Nagar too, where we set up our second food truck. Customers started to complain about the lack of seating. All these issues led us to set up this place in Banjara Hills, where people can switch off, relax and have a hassle-free dining experience,” says Apoorva.

According to her, nothing beats a backyard space and a picnic feel, which she has managed to pull off at the new cafe. “We are offering sheltered and outdoor seating. The outdoor area has a lawn, where people can sit and have a picnic. Under the shelter, one can enjoy a dhaba experience,” says Apoorva.

The USP of the cafe is giving a healthy twist to junk food. It’s making healthier burgers and stir-fries, with a range of bases to choose from — chicken, lamb, pork, vegetarian and millets. “We use eight sauces, and all of which are made by us. One can pair them with any base. We also offer signature dishes such as pohi bread, chories, spitzel burgers and vegan burgers from our good old food trucks,” she says.

The cafe has also started meal plans. “We have been offering customised meal plans, such as weight loss, keto-friendly and interim fasting meal plans. All the food plans are certified by nutritionists and are calories-specific, with the right amount of protein, carbs and fibre. Custom meals make half our business,” says Apoorva.