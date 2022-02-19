STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Truckin' Foodie in an all new avatar

Here’s some good news for the fans of Truckin’ Foodie -- they can get burgers, stir-fries and comfort food all year round in the heart of the city. 

Published: 19th February 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Food at Truckin' Foodie in Hyderabad.

Food at Truckin' Foodie in Hyderabad.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here’s some good news for the fans of Truckin’ Foodie -- they can get burgers, stir-fries and comfort food all year round in the heart of the city.  The founders, Apoorva and Deeksha Marur, have opened a new backyard-themed storefront at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills, Road No. 12. The new Truckin Foodie cafe is a much-needed upgrade from the food truck at Yapral and comes with an exhaustive menu. 

“Days after we launched the food truck, people gathered at our place and parking became a problem. So, we opened up a drive-in in Yapral. The same happened at Film Nagar too, where we set up our second food truck. Customers started to complain about the lack of seating. All these issues led us to set up this place in Banjara Hills, where people can switch off, relax and have a hassle-free dining experience,” says Apoorva. 

According to her, nothing beats a backyard space and a picnic feel, which she has managed to pull off at the new cafe. “We are offering sheltered and outdoor seating. The outdoor area has a lawn, where people can sit and have a picnic. Under the shelter, one can enjoy a dhaba experience,” says Apoorva. 

The USP of the cafe is giving a healthy twist to junk food. It’s making healthier burgers and stir-fries, with a range of bases to choose from — chicken, lamb, pork, vegetarian and millets. “We use eight sauces, and all of which are made by us. One can pair them with any base. We also offer signature dishes such as pohi bread, chories, spitzel burgers and vegan burgers from our good old food trucks,” she says. 

The cafe has also started meal plans. “We have been offering customised meal plans, such as weight loss, keto-friendly and interim fasting meal plans. All the food plans are certified by nutritionists and are calories-specific, with the right amount of protein, carbs and fibre. Custom meals make half our business,” says Apoorva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trucking Foodie Truckin Foodie Hyderabad Banjara Hills MLA Colony Food truck
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp