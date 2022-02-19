STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ootea: A home of 100 teas

The multi-themed café is inspired from Ooty which is famous worldwide for its tea. 

Ootea Cafe in Hyderabad.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s a comfy maze-like triplex house in Jubilee Hills that Hyderabad-based Geetanjali Annapureddy has turned into a dream. Serving 100 blends of tea, Ootea Café on Road No. 45 can accommodate 250 people across its front yard, gazebo, backyard, veranda, hallway, the many rooms and the terrace. Pick your spot and enjoy the view of Hitech City while you vibe with your cuppa tea. 

“I had always dreamed of a space that offers an ambience that makes us feel happy. Although I don’t drink tea or coffee, I love hanging out with friends who do. I had escaped long memorable hours at the cafes of Ooty when I was studying my doctorate in Pharmacy,” says Dr Geetanjali, who is in the Wonder Book of Records for collecting the most number of chocolate wrappers. 

The idea behind opening Ootea Cafe was also because she owns a collection of over 300 3D antique and fancy mugs, which she started collecting three years ago. The café is known for its tea blends -- red, green, yellow, black, white, blue, purple and other premium varieties such as white and golden tea.

“The multi-themed café is inspired from Ooty which is famous worldwide for its tea. The products are procured from there and Darjeeling, while the premium blends are imported. The café serves continental and western food, along with non-alcoholic beverages,” Geetanjali adds.  

The cafe also boasts of a tree-house concept, wherein the ground floor gives guests their privacy amid nature. The first floor has a sports zone, two private cabins and a home theatre. The rooftop has a pub (no alcoholic beverages) with a DJ. This can accommodate 60-80 people.

What-  Ootea Café, Jubilee Hills Rd No. 45

Price range - Rs 140 onwards

Specialty -100 tea blends

