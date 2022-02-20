STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ATM refill firm driver flees with Rs 35 lakh in Hyderabad

The vehicle was traced in the nearby forest area, but Sagar and the cash bag were missing.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The driver of a cash management company scooted with Rs 35 lakh cash which was meant for refilling an ATM machine at Dundigal of Cyberabad commissionerate on Saturday. As the cash custodians and security personnel alighted from the vehicle at the ATM centre, the driver Sagar sped off with the vehicle. The vehicle was traced in the nearby forest area, but Sagar and the cash bag were missing. Dundigal police registered a case and deputed special teams to nab Sagar.

According to the police, the team had come to load cash in a private bank ATM at Dundigal. Sagar under the pretext of taking a U-turn and keeping the vehicle ready for loading cash in the ATM machine, moved the vehicle and sped away in the same direction. Other staff realised this and alerted police, who rushed to the spot and started tracking the vehicle.

