Exam fear drives Hyderabad teen to suicide 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear of examinations drove a BDS student to suicide at Saidabad in the city. The 19-year-old victim, K Kiran Kumar Reddy, was found hanging at his residence on Saturday, said police.

The victim was in the first year of BDS and was to write an examination. Due to fear of examinations, he was upset and slipped into depression. On Saturday, when his family members were busy with household chores, he hanged himself in their home. Kiran’s family members, who noticed this after some time, brought him down and rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)