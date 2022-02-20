STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Exam fear drives Hyderabad teen to suicide 

Fear of examinations drove a BDS student to suicide at Saidabad in the city.

Published: 20th February 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear of examinations drove a BDS student to suicide at Saidabad in the city. The 19-year-old victim, K Kiran Kumar Reddy, was found hanging at his residence on Saturday, said police.

The victim was in the first year of BDS and was to write an examination. Due to fear of examinations, he was upset and slipped into depression. On Saturday, when his family members were busy with household chores, he hanged himself in their home. Kiran’s family members, who noticed this after some time, brought him down and rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Kiran Kumar Reddy Hyderabad suicide
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp