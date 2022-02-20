STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Give priority to works at Gandipet lake, says KTR

The Minister reviewed the status of beautification works around waterbodies and the development of basic infrastructure within the HMDA limits.

Published: 20th February 2022

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to prepare a special plan for the conservation of waterbodies. The Gandipet beautification programme need to be expedited on priority, he told officials.

The Minister reviewed the status of beautification works around waterbodies and the development of basic infrastructure within the HMDA limits. Rama Rao interacted with a few conservationists over a video conference and discussed the measures to be taken to protect the waterbodies.   

“The State government has given top priority to the protection and conservation of water bodies since the formation of the State. The HMDA has played a key role in taking up beautification works around the waterbodies,” the Minister said. 

Rama Rao said the development and conservation programmes have already been undertaken at major waterbodies like Gandipet (Osmansagar) in the HMDA limits. He asked the officials to focus on speeding up beautification works at Gandipet lake which would provide a good picnic spot to Hyderabadis. 

Strengthening of radial roads, Musi river rejuvenation works, construction of bridges over Musi, HMDA land pooling plans, construction of logistics parks were amongst the other topics discussed during the meeting.

