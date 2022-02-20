Meet Sanjeev Kaliwala, the bodybuilder who beats all odds

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid pandemic hit the economy, physically-challenged bodybuilder Sanjeev Kaliwala, struggled to make ends meet and support his family. However, he has not given up on his dream of touching new highs at the international level. He remains dedicated pumping iron every day to maintain his fitness.

The 37-year-old, a resident of Medchal, made his mark by bagging the Mr Olympia (Gold) in the physically-challenged category in the 2019 competitions organised by INBA (International Natural Bodybuilding Association) in the US. He had represented India, where participants from 28 countries took part. Sanjeev now eagerly awaits the next international competitions to planned to be held in Las Vegas this year.

“I wish I can inspire thousands like me in our State and lead them to opt for bodybuilding as a career. I dream of leading the INBA in the State and inspire all those to wish to gain muscles naturally,” he says.

Undeterred by polio

Sanjeev was afflicted by polio when he was eight years old, but this physical challenge never came in the way of his dreams. When Sanjeev was in school, he remembers being in awe of bodybuilders. After completing his MBA, like many youngsters his age, he started working for an HR firm, but within years decided to focus on shaping his body.

“Coming from a middle-class family, my parents were not happy that I had completely dedicated myself to workouts. But I never gave up on this and now I have been training others as a coach for over a decade,” he shares.

A proponent of “No drugs and no steroids”, he has been pumping iron for at least 15 years, shaping his body and improving his muscles. “My hobby slowly transformed into my profession and I am very happy that I am training youth to shape their body and urge them to avoid steroids and drugs, which are harmful in the long run,” he points out. “Nothing should stop youngsters from reaching their goals, even deformities from polio,” he asserts.