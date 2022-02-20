STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Regional Ring Road a game changer: G Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister says 347-km road will boost development; State, Centre to share cost of land acquisition 

Published: 20th February 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) as a game changer for the city’s development, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the 347-km road, which would be built in two phases, would not only save transit time, but also generate employment and livelihood opportunities. He said, it will also enable 50 per cent of the population in Hyderabad to buy plots for housing at affordable rates within 40-50 km distance between the ORR and RRR. 

Addressing the media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy said that the phase-1 part of the road would connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhuvanagiri and Choutuppal. Land acquisition needs to be done in 84 villages of 4 districts to lay the 156-km long four-way RRR at an estimated cost of Rs 2,120 crore 

He said that the action plan for the RRR was prepared, permissions were granted, and the project implementation units were being setup by the Centre in Gajwel and Kamareddy districts. He said, the Centre has already requested the State government to setup three special land acquisition units.

The State and Centre will bear the cost of acquisition of the land for phase-1 on 50:50 basis, he said. The construction cost would be borne entirely by the Centre. The second phase of the project would link Choutuppal, Shadnagar and Sangareddy, for which detailed project reports were ready and the planning for parking areas, rest areas and other basic infrastructure was being done, he said.

In addition to providing 4,85,00,000 man days of employment to labourers working on laying the road, he said that IT and industrial development, shopping malls, high-rise communities and villas would drive the development of the outer periphery of Hyderabad. He also announced that under Centre’s ‘Gati Shakti’, action plans were getting ready for laying 5 special economic corridors in Telangana at a cost of Rs 22,706 crores. He stated that the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway NH-44 was being upgraded from four-lane to six-lane highway. The detailed project report for this 251-km highway is being prepared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Regional Ring Road G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp