Hyderabad's Regional Ring Road a game changer: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) as a game changer for the city’s development, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the 347-km road, which would be built in two phases, would not only save transit time, but also generate employment and livelihood opportunities. He said, it will also enable 50 per cent of the population in Hyderabad to buy plots for housing at affordable rates within 40-50 km distance between the ORR and RRR.

Addressing the media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy said that the phase-1 part of the road would connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhuvanagiri and Choutuppal. Land acquisition needs to be done in 84 villages of 4 districts to lay the 156-km long four-way RRR at an estimated cost of Rs 2,120 crore

He said that the action plan for the RRR was prepared, permissions were granted, and the project implementation units were being setup by the Centre in Gajwel and Kamareddy districts. He said, the Centre has already requested the State government to setup three special land acquisition units.

The State and Centre will bear the cost of acquisition of the land for phase-1 on 50:50 basis, he said. The construction cost would be borne entirely by the Centre. The second phase of the project would link Choutuppal, Shadnagar and Sangareddy, for which detailed project reports were ready and the planning for parking areas, rest areas and other basic infrastructure was being done, he said.

In addition to providing 4,85,00,000 man days of employment to labourers working on laying the road, he said that IT and industrial development, shopping malls, high-rise communities and villas would drive the development of the outer periphery of Hyderabad. He also announced that under Centre’s ‘Gati Shakti’, action plans were getting ready for laying 5 special economic corridors in Telangana at a cost of Rs 22,706 crores. He stated that the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway NH-44 was being upgraded from four-lane to six-lane highway. The detailed project report for this 251-km highway is being prepared.