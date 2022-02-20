Thief with fetish for Honda Activas

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All of us have likes and dislikes and it is no different with criminals. For 63-year-old ex-convict Abdul Waheed Khan, it is a penchant for gearless bikes, Honda Activas in particular, that led him on a vehicle lifting spree.

Waheed Khan likes Honda Activas as he finds them comfortable. Besides, he cannot ride gear bikes. Hence, he decided to steal only this particular brand. Waheed Khan was arrested by Shahinayathgunj police station sleuths on Saturday for stealing 19 Honda Activa scooters along with Mohd Shoeb Ul Haq (28), a scrap dealer who would receive the stolen scooters.

According to the police, Waheed Khan was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case of Golconda police station. But he came out of prison a few years ago for good conduct. He soon began committing criminal offences again. In 2020, he was arrested by a Narayanaguda police team. After coming out on bail, he started stealing Honda Activa scooters. Nothing else caught his attention.

Police took help of footage from more than 100 community CCTVs starting from Begum Bazar to Chandrayangutta to nab the duo and sent them to judicial remand on Saturday.

Using fake identity proof, Waheed Khan would approach scrap dealers and vehicle resale dealers. He would dispose of the stolen Activas for amounts as low as Rs 10,000, saying he had a health emergency.

