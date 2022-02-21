Cyberabad police intensify search for ATM refill firm driver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police intensified the hunt to nab Sagar, the driver of a van belonging to a cash management agency, who fled with Rs 35 lakh cash. On Saturday evening, Sagar drove the vehicle to Dundigal to refill cash in an ATM. As the custodian and the guard alighted from the vehicle, he scooted with the cash.

Police said that the accused abandoned the vehicle in a forest area, transferred the cash from the safe in the vehicle into a backpack and fled from the spot. As he has switched off his mobile phone, police are working on other clues to track him.

It was found that he had joined the cash management agency just 17 days ago and had since been working on the same vehicle.

Prior to this, he was working at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on contract basis and had quit the job. Inquiries revealed that he was not involved in any irregularities at the airport. Police traced his family members in Rajanna-Siricilla district and are checking if Sagar had contacted them. They are also questioning his parents about his antecedents.