Hyderabad municipal body completes works on five model cremation grounds

In fact, works on five of these 10 cremation grounds, which are being developed under the Phase II project, have been completed.

Published: 21st February 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

The model Vaikunta Dhamam developed in Mallaram

The model Vaikunta Dhamam developed in Mallaram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to help citizens give their departed relatives a decent send-off, the GHMC is in the process of developing 10 model Vaikunta Dhamams (cremation grounds).

In fact, works on five of these 10 cremation grounds, which are being developed under the Phase II project, have been completed. According to officials, the works on the remaining five cremation grounds are progressing fast.

While the government has earmarked a total of Rs 25.02 crore for developing these 10 graveyards, Rs 11.08 crore has already been spent in completing the works on five such facilities.

The five Vaikunta Dhamams which have been turned into a model facilities are in Balkampet, Phase-VII KPHB Colony, Subash Nagar in Quthbullapur, Mallapur and East Marredpally. Works are in progress in Sahebnagar, Site-III in Borabanda, Padmanagar Phase-II in Quthbullapur, Suraram in Gajularamam and Dhaniyalguda in Begumpet.

The civic body is taking all measures not only to ensure proper maintenance of graveyards but also to protect them from land grabbers.

These model cremation grounds were developed with many facilities, including compound walls for protection from encroachments, burning platforms, provision to store ashes, prayer halls, waiting areas, wash areas and office rooms.

