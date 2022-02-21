STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police file case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for 'bulldozer' remarks

The ECI had served a show-cause notice to Raja Singh for his remarks but when he did not respond to the notice, ECI on Saturday directed the state's CEO to register an FIR.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a case has been registered against BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh at Mangalhat police station of Hyderabad city for his recent remarks in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

In a video that went viral on social media, the MLA was heard saying that houses of those who don’t vote for BJP in UP election will be bulldozed. A case has been registered under sections 505(2), 171-C and 171-F of the IPC, and 123 & 125 of Representation of People Act. Officials said they have begun investigation.

The ECI had served a show-cause notice to Raja Singh for his remarks. When he did not respond to the notice, ECI on Saturday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana to register an FIR against the BJP MLA. The Assistant Chief Electoral Officer lodged a complaint at Mangalhat police station late on Saturday night, following which a case was registered.

The ECI in its orders on Saturday, also barred Singh from addressing any public meetings or posting anything on social media for 72 hours.

