Lost bag with Rs 1.5 lakh cash in Hyderabad, gold found

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhavani Nagar police in Hyderabad promptly recovered a lost bag of a woman auto-rickshaw passenger on receiving a complaint in this regard. The bag contained Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a gold chain.

“On Sunday, the complainant travelled from Charminar to Bhavani Nagar in a auto rickshaw. She got down near Chacha Garage at around 8.20 pm but inadvertently left the bag containing the cash and gold in the auto-rickshaw. She approached us with the complaint around 9.30pm,” said Bhavani Nagar Sub Inspector Damodar.

"Two teams worked over her request. Extensive and quick work lead to the autorickshaw driver who was not aware that his passenger forgot bag consisting of valuables and was on his routine. The teams immediately examined the footage of the closed circuit television cameras installed in and around Chacha Garage and identified the vehicle and the driver," he added.

"With the vehicle registration number, we were able to trace his address and mobile number. However, the phone was switched off and the address was an old one. We then reached out to the members of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union following which we were able to trace the auto rickshaw by around 11.30 pm. The driver was not aware of the bag and was busy with the routine trips," the SI added.

The bag with all the valuables were handed over to its owner, he said.