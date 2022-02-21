STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

People rush to collect milk as tanker flips over on highway near Hyderabad

Police said that prima facie it was found that the tipper driver, who had fled from the spot, was at fault.

Published: 21st February 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of villagers and passers-by thronged the Kandukur-Hyderabad Highway to collect milk which was spilled after a tanker overturned on the road on Sunday. Diver of the tanker and a biker, passing on the route, sustained injuries in the incident.

The tanker was heading towards Hyderabad and a tipper was coming from the opposite direction. At Kandukur, drivers of both the vehicles suddenly applied brakes. As a result, the milk tanker overturned and the tipper went out of control and went off the road.

P Naresh, Sub-Inspector, Kandukur police station, said that prima facie it was found that the tipper driver was at fault. The tipper driver fled from the spot. The tipper driver and the biker, who were injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger now, police said.

With the news of the incident spreading like a wildfire, locals rushed to the spot with vessels to collect milk. Some even collected the milk in plastic bags. Police along with traffic teams rushed to the spot and moved the vehicle off the road and regularised traffic movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kandukur Hyderabad Highway Hyderabad truck mishap Hyderabad milk truck
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp