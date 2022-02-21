People rush to collect milk as tanker flips over on highway near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of villagers and passers-by thronged the Kandukur-Hyderabad Highway to collect milk which was spilled after a tanker overturned on the road on Sunday. Diver of the tanker and a biker, passing on the route, sustained injuries in the incident.

The tanker was heading towards Hyderabad and a tipper was coming from the opposite direction. At Kandukur, drivers of both the vehicles suddenly applied brakes. As a result, the milk tanker overturned and the tipper went out of control and went off the road.

P Naresh, Sub-Inspector, Kandukur police station, said that prima facie it was found that the tipper driver was at fault. The tipper driver fled from the spot. The tipper driver and the biker, who were injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger now, police said.

With the news of the incident spreading like a wildfire, locals rushed to the spot with vessels to collect milk. Some even collected the milk in plastic bags. Police along with traffic teams rushed to the spot and moved the vehicle off the road and regularised traffic movement.