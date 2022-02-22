Decomposed body of woman found near HiTec City railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in a police outpost near HiTec City railway station under Madhapur police station, on Monday. Police suspect that the woman was raped and killed. A hunt is on to nab the suspects and also to trace the victim’s identity, said P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector with Madhapur police station.

Around 2 pm on Monday, locals noticed the body lying in the outpost and alerted police. Police found the injuries on her head and also blood oozing from her ears. It looks like the suspect’s head hit the wall, killing her on the spot. Police suspect the victim could be a beggar who was residing in the surrounding areas.