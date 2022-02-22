STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on narcotics cases: CV Anand

Officers should work hard to regain the lost glory of the CCS by avoiding any type of complaints against its functioning. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday instructed the personnel of Central Crime Station (CCS) to review the pending cases of crime against women while stressing upon timely disposal to minimise the pendency of cases. 

During a review meeting at the CCS premises, Anand said there is an urgent need for efficient investigation in narcotics cases and announced that all police personnel working in each police station will be given specialised training to deal with such investigations.

Use of tech

“The rise in cyber crime and economic offences should be dealt with effectively by reorganising our crime control and investigation strategies. Tools and technologies should be extensively used to trace the suspects and apprehend them,” he said.

He also instructed that the CCS personnel should not be assigned other duties unless they are urgent and stressed that the CCS will be given due importance in the allotment of resources and vehicles. Officers should work hard to regain the lost glory of the CCS by avoiding any type of complaints against its functioning. He also said that zonal crime teams will be formed soon and all the required infrastructure, vehicles are provided to them.
 

