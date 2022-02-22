STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganja bud from US seized, two held

Based on specific inputs, a team of officials from NCB Hyderabad unit intercepted an inbound suspicious parcel from the USA, at a courier firm in Hyderabad.

Published: 22nd February 2022

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Hyderabad, high-grade ganja bud imported from the United States of America and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure. Ganja weighing 1.42 kg was concealed in a bloom mattress in an airtight packet, said NCB officials. 

Based on specific inputs, a team of officials from NCB Hyderabad unit intercepted an inbound suspicious parcel from the USA, at a courier firm in Hyderabad. The quality of bud appears to be very high grade. The arrested persons admitted to have imported various drugs on multiple occasions from different countries to Hyderabad. They used to distribute these drugs to various cities of India especially among college students and young professionals.

Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB, said the import of bud is on an increasing trend. The bud is sourced through Darknet and the probability of youngsters getting hooked up to addiction initially and then graduating to the use of high end drugs cannot be ruled out, he added.

