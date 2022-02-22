Her twist to trends

HYDERABAD: Meet Paridhi Gulati, influencer, stylist and fashion blogger, who likes to keep her closet simple and organised. Known for carrying any apparel with grace, she speaks to Mayank Tiwari about her style
Style statement
“Fashion and trends can be followed. But, style is always your own,” says Paridhi, who likes wearing a well-structured blazer or a midi-dress with boots. She also likes skirts. When she is on basics, she plays a lot with accessories
Choice of fabric
She has fallen in love with the comfort of muslin, cotton and linen. But doesn’t shy away from trying out other fabrics
Brands she prefers
Zara for denims and trousers; she loves the fit. She is not a brand freak and shops a lot on Myntra. “It all depends on what I like and it’s not always about the brands,” she says
Go-to festive look
It’s not a lot, she keeps it simple. “A flowy Anarkali in bright hues and statement earrings, that’s all,” she says
What does comfort mean to her
When it comes to doing comfortable fashion, one should keep it elegant with a dash of daring. “I follow trends, but style them in my own way,” she adds
Favourite accessories
“I don’t accessorise ornately, but I love wearing my Michael Kors watch,” she says
Fashion inspiration
Paridhi adores Deepika
Padukone