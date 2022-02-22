STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Her twist to trends

Meet Paridhi Gulati, influencer, stylist and fashion blogger, who likes to keep her closet simple and organised.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meet Paridhi Gulati, influencer, stylist and fashion blogger, who likes to keep her closet simple and organised. Known for carrying any apparel with grace, she speaks to Mayank Tiwari about her style 

Style statement 
“Fashion and trends can be followed. But, style is always your own,” says Paridhi, who likes wearing a well-structured blazer or a midi-dress with boots. She also likes skirts. When she is on basics, she plays a lot with accessories

Choice of fabric 
She has fallen in love with the comfort of muslin, cotton and linen. But doesn’t shy away from trying out other fabrics

Brands she prefers 
Zara for denims and trousers; she loves the fit. She is not a brand freak and shops a lot on Myntra. “It all depends on what I like and it’s not always about the brands,” she says

Go-to festive look
It’s not a lot, she keeps it simple. “A flowy Anarkali in bright hues and statement earrings, that’s all,” she says 

What does comfort mean to her
When it comes to doing comfortable fashion, one should keep it elegant with a dash of daring. “I follow trends, but style them in my own way,” she adds

Favourite accessories
“I don’t accessorise ornately, but I love wearing my Michael Kors watch,” she says

Fashion inspiration  
Paridhi adores Deepika 
Padukone

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp