Hyderabad housing units see an upswing

Across the country, 2.78 lakh homes were built in 2021 and over 3.85 lakh will be completed in 2022.

Published: 22nd February 2022

Representational image of a building in construction.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the cataclysmic second Covid-19 wave in 2021, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai collectively saw 63,870 units being completed in 2021, as against 59,730 units in 2020. According to a report by Anarock Group, in Hyderabad, a total of 1.03 lakh units are under construction, of which 16% will be completed in 2022, 16% in 2023, 15 % in 2024, and 53 % beyond 2024 (since most launches in the city were in the last two years, the completion timeline for more than half is beyond 2024).

Of the total completed homes in 2021, the maximum were in NCR (National Capital Region) with 86,590 units — almost 84% more than in 2020 when approximately, 47,160 units were completed. Of the top seven cities, NCR saw maximum completions in 2021 (86,590 units), MMR (Mumbai Metropolan Region) completed 70,490 units and Pune, 46,090. Across the country, 2.78 lakh homes were built in 2021 and over 3.85 lakh will be completed in 2022.

