Seven held in fake educational certificates racket

The police detected the discrepancies during the visa verification of those students, who were were having fake certificates.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force sleuths arrested seven persons on Monday in continuation to the arrests in the fake educational certificates racket. Polasi Korivi Veeranna Swamy, owner of VS Global Educational Services at Chaderghat in collusion with Eda Vijay Kumar working for Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU), Bhopal, along with his associates supplied backdated fake education certificates without any exam and attendance to the students. Kambhapu Sai Gowtham, Chenreddy Ritesh Reddy, Bachu Venkata Sai Suma Rohit, Manna Wilfred, Kosimetti Surya Teja and Tummala Sai Teja purchased certificates from them, said the police. 

Dropouts targeted

Veeranna Swamy came into contact with Eda Vijay Kumar and Ketan Singh of SRKU and supplied certificates to needy clients by collecting huge amounts. The accused collected information of dropouts, students with backlogs, failed students from other colleges and approached them promising to issue certificates. They collected up to `2.50 lakh for a BTech certificate and `80,000 for other degree courses. 
Veeranna Swamy collected money from around 50 students and sent the details to Eda Vijay Kumar and Ketan Singh. Efforts are on to trace the remaining students who obtained certificates from this gang, said police.

Eleven persons belonging to two different consultancies were earlier arrested by Hyderabad city police in connection with the fake education certificates racket. The police detected the discrepancies during the visa verification of those students, who were were having fake certificates.

