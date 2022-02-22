STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Skimmed milk bad for skin?

Skimmed milk is fractionated milk, meaning it is stripped off all the natural fat

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you consume skimmed milk thinking it is healthier — think again, says celebrity dermatologist and founder of RA Skin & Aesthetic Rashmi Shetty. Skimmed milk is fractionated milk, meaning it is stripped off all the natural fat. Consuming skimmed milk for health benefits has been a common mistake many make. 

Dr Rashmi explains why. “People’s obsession with hating fat is scary — it is one of the most important food groups that one needs for brain development, joints, vitamin absorption, anti-aging, etc. Any whole food you consume, you have it as nature gives to you — because when fractionated, the good in it will not be absorbed by your body and be of no use to you. Nature has designed each of its products in a way that they complement each other in terms of absorption, digestion and wellness that it gives you.” 

The doctor goes on to say that not many need to consume milk at all. “As I said, nature knows what to give — humans don’t need milk after they’ve grown up. But if you love milk and want to have it, choose organic whole milk that is enriched with vitamins and omega fatty acids.”

Not many know that their gut can’t handle cow milk. Inflammation of the gut and skin are some serious issues people face when they drink milk when not supposed to, the doctor shares. “Skimmed milk is not the answer to that — the hormones and sugar are bad for your health, they are found to increase the risk of obesity and heart disease. But of course,  overdoing anything is going to have negative effects. So don’t overdo your milk — this includes the milk you add to your chai or coffee,” the doctor advises. 

She says one can give nut and oat milk a try, but in moderate amounts, as almond, oat or peanut milk are loaded with fats and you can’t have an entire glass of it at one go.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp