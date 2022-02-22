Skimmed milk bad for skin?

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you consume skimmed milk thinking it is healthier — think again, says celebrity dermatologist and founder of RA Skin & Aesthetic Rashmi Shetty. Skimmed milk is fractionated milk, meaning it is stripped off all the natural fat. Consuming skimmed milk for health benefits has been a common mistake many make.

Dr Rashmi explains why. “People’s obsession with hating fat is scary — it is one of the most important food groups that one needs for brain development, joints, vitamin absorption, anti-aging, etc. Any whole food you consume, you have it as nature gives to you — because when fractionated, the good in it will not be absorbed by your body and be of no use to you. Nature has designed each of its products in a way that they complement each other in terms of absorption, digestion and wellness that it gives you.”

The doctor goes on to say that not many need to consume milk at all. “As I said, nature knows what to give — humans don’t need milk after they’ve grown up. But if you love milk and want to have it, choose organic whole milk that is enriched with vitamins and omega fatty acids.”

Not many know that their gut can’t handle cow milk. Inflammation of the gut and skin are some serious issues people face when they drink milk when not supposed to, the doctor shares. “Skimmed milk is not the answer to that — the hormones and sugar are bad for your health, they are found to increase the risk of obesity and heart disease. But of course, overdoing anything is going to have negative effects. So don’t overdo your milk — this includes the milk you add to your chai or coffee,” the doctor advises.

She says one can give nut and oat milk a try, but in moderate amounts, as almond, oat or peanut milk are loaded with fats and you can’t have an entire glass of it at one go.