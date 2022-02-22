The man on the line

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine this: you are in the air, not hanging, but rather maintaining a subtle posture, wherein every move matters. If you lose connection with even a single centimetre of your body, you fall! “It’s almost a meditative experience,” says 30-year-old software developer M Chanakya, who started slacklining (strap walking) in Hyderabad. He anchors a belt on two trees, on which he sits, walks, jumps and get back to position effortlessly.

In the advanced versions such as highlining (between cliffs), it is a question of life and death, even when you seem thoroughly protected — the thrill is unparalleled. “Slacklining requires synchronisation of the mind and body in a physical realm. It not only helps you get that much-needed exercise and learn a skill, but the very same energy is channelled throughout the body and the being,” Chanakya, who is also one of the organising members of the Greater Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC), tells CE. “It’s all about body — no stick or any equipment, other than a slack, is allowed,” he adds.

Balancing the whole body on a thin strap is an exciting and thrilling experience overall. But, it also teaches one the art of focus and concentration. “The person is in the most attentive state of mind and requires keen concentration and balance. For this, a strong core and leg strength are needed. The stability it offers is calming as one becomes aware of the slightest body movement. Synergy is the key.”

Anybody with proportional body weight can try their hand (and legs) at the sport. People who are athletic by nature are said to get better at it faster than those who are not. “It’s not that overweight people cannot do it or that the elderly cannot. At a slacklining workshop of mine, a 70-year-old had walked on a strap for five meters without any support. In another case, an overweight man who was around 90 kgs and slightly over 5 ft, was able to complete 8 meters on the strap,” he adds.

Chanakya started slacklining in Hyderabad after learning the skill and advancing it in the western ghats to highlining at Pune. He has been rock climbing for over seven years now. Chanakya, who also teaches this adventure sport, holds workshops on slacklining at KBR Park, Botanical Gardens and Indira Park in the city.

