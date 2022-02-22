Three die as Innova driver loses control at Chevella

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a five-year-old girl, were killed when a Toyota Innova spun out of control and crashed into two other vehicles at Chevella, on Monday. Five youngsters from Charminar had gone to Vikarabad for a party on Sunday. For the return journey, they hired a driver named Jafar. When their vehicle reached Chevella, Jafar who was speeding, hit a Maruti Swift coming in the opposite direction. The Swift went off the road and the Innova went ahead at the same speed and crashed into an Alto car as well.

Sravanti (30) and her younger daughter Druvika (5) on board the Alto and Faizal (22) who was in the Innova, died in the incident. Sravanti’s husband Ravi Kumar, an employee at Cement Corporation of India, Tandur and their older daughter Moksha (9) received injuries in the incident. They are out of danger now.

As the Innova went rogue on the road, another vehicle crashed into it from behind. A total of four vehicles were damaged in the incident. P Ravinder Reddy, ACP Chevella, said the Innova driver’s rash driving led to the accident. The incident led to a traffic jam during the busy morning hours. Normalcy was restored after police cleared the vehicles.