Two duped of Rs 1.40 crore in trading fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons who were duped by cyber fraudsters to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 20 lakh, approached the Hyderabad cyber crime wing seeking action. In the first instance, a businessman from Miryalaguda was approached by a woman in 2017, to invest in online trading. Initially, he started with small amounts and gained profits.

Inspired by the profits, he started investing big. In this manner, he invested Rs 1.20 crore till recently.But when he attempted to withdraw the benefits, it did not work. When he contacted the organisers, the businessman was told to invest more. Realising that he had been duped, he approached the police. In another instance, a city-based businessman invested Rs 20 lakh in trading and was duped.

