STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two duped of Rs 1.40 crore in trading fraud

Inspired by the profits, he started investing big. In this manner, he invested Rs 1.20 crore till recently.

Published: 22nd February 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons who were duped by cyber fraudsters to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 20 lakh, approached the Hyderabad cyber crime wing seeking action. In the first instance, a businessman from Miryalaguda was approached by a woman in 2017, to invest in online trading. Initially, he started with small amounts and gained profits. 

Inspired by the profits, he started investing big. In this manner, he invested Rs 1.20 crore till recently.But when he attempted to withdraw the benefits, it did not work. When he contacted the organisers, the businessman was told to invest more. Realising that he had been duped, he approached the police. In another instance, a city-based businessman invested Rs 20 lakh in trading and was duped.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp