By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the death of two unidentified women have found some success.

According to police, the woman found at Madhapur died when a man attempted to rape and during the struggle, banged her head on the wall.

The accused is being questioned, said police. At Sanathnagar, the police have found CCTV footage of the woman and a person moving with her, and efforts are on to identify them.